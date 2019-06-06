Ohio Announces Fan Favorite Vote As Part Of College Football 150th Anniversary Celebration

FOLLOW OHIO FOOTBALL: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

2019 Schedule | Ticket Info | CFB150

ATHENS, Ohio -- As part of its College Football 150th Anniversay celebration, Ohio Athletics is giving fans of the Bobcats the opportunity to vote on their favorite football student-athlete in program history.

On June 10, a 32-man bracket will be announced on the @OhioFootball Twitter account, and fans will have the opportunity to vote via Twitter polls. First-round voting will take place June 10-13. Second-round voting is slated for June 14-16. Quarterfinals voting is set for June 17-19. The semifinals are scheduled for June 20-23, and the vote to determine Ohio fans' favorite Bobcat football player of all time will take place June 24-30.

An initial list of 16 former Bobcats was unveiled today, and includes Tyler Tettleton, Kalvin McRae, A.J. Ouellette, Beau Blankenship, LaVon Brazill, Donte Foster, Papi White, Jordan Thompson, Tarell Basham, Eric Herman, Mike Mitchell, Quentin Poling, T.J. Carrie, Dave Zastudil, Dion Byrum and Kareem Wilson. Beginning today, fans are encouraged to submit suggestions for the other 16 players to be featured in the bracket by tweeting at @OhioFootball. The deadline for submitting suggestions is June 9.

Ohio will be joining the Mid-American Conference, the NCAA and ESPN in celebrating the 150th anniversary of college football in 2019. The celebration will include social media content and in-game promotions that will tell the story of the great players, coaches and teams that make up the history of Ohio's football program. The campaign will culminate when Ohio takes on archrival Miami in the 'Battle of the Bricks' on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Peden Stadium in a nationally televised matchup on ESPN2 that will be played on the 150th anniversary of the first-ever college football game. Ohio will look to make history that day with a call to students and fans to create the first-ever sellout of a MAC midweek game.

Over the last 14 years under the leadership of head coach Frank Solich, Ohio has recorded 106 wins, captured four Mid-American Conference East Division titles, appeared in 10 bowl games and tallied four bowl victories. The Bobcats recorded their second-straight nine-win season in 2018, capping the year off with a 27-0 shutout of San Diego State in the 2018 DXL Frisco Bowl to record their second-straight bowl win. Ohio is set to return three All-MAC selections from the 2018 squad, including senior quarterback Nathan Rourke (Oakville, Ontario, Canada), redshirt senior defensive back Javon Hagan (Jacksonville, Fla.) and redshirt senior punter Michael Farkas (Mishawaka, Ind.).

For ticket information, call the ticket office at 1-800-575-2287 or click here.

#BleedGreen